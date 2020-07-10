Arsenal fail with Eddie Nketiah red card appeal after sending off in Leicester draw | Football News





Eddie Nketiah was dismissed in the draw with Leicester City

Arsenal have failed in their attempts to get Eddie Nketiah’s red card against Leicester overturned or his ban paid off.

The England U21 striker will now face a three-game suspension after he received a straight red card for a late challenge on James Justin, immediately after approaching as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw in the Emirates upon Wednesday.

Nketiah’s will certainly miss the particular Sky Live matches in opposition to Tottenham in addition to Liverpool, and also next week’s FA Cup semi-final in opposition to Manchester City.

Tottenham compared to Arsenal Live on

Arsenal head trainer Mikel Arteta was incensed by the retrenchment, particularly because Leicester striker Jamie Vardy had before escaped peine after capturing Shkodran Mustafi with a new flailing footwear before going onto net a new late equaliser for the Foxes nine moments after Nketiah’s red card.

Speaking after the particular draw, Arteta said: “With the red card selection, he does not see the gamer and you have how he is a kid.

2:58 FREE TO LOOK AT: Highlights coming from Arsenal’s draw with Leicester in the particular Premier League FREE TO ENJOY: Highlights coming from Arsenal’s draw with Leicester in the particular Premier League

“But if this is a red card then Leicester have to enjoy with 10 men after 42 moments. That [Vardy’s challenge] has to be a new red card as well.”

Nketiah, who had been on bank loan at Leeds earlier there is much surprise, has performed a part in all of Arsenal’s Premier League games because the restart in addition to opened the particular scoring in last month’s 2-0 conquer Southampton.

Watch Spurs vs Arsenal on Sunday. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Premier League in addition to Main Event from some:15pm; kick-off is at some:30pm