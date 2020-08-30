Arsenal deserve to be in Champions League – Tierney

The Gunners protector is figured out to make sure the club protects a return to Europe’s elite competitors next season

Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney stated the club deserve to be in the Premier League’s leading 4 and Champions League following their Community Shield triumph over Liverpool.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winning charge as FA Cup holders Arsenal edged Premier League champions Liverpool 5-4 in a shoot-out to declare the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday.

Takumi Minamino’s initially Liverpool objective counteracted Aubameyang’s 12th-minute opener in London, where Arsenal’s change continued under head coach Mikel Arteta in the brand-new season’s curtain-raiser.

Arsenal just handled to surface 8th last season, consigned to Europa League football for a 4th successive project however Tierney firmly insisted self-confidence is on the increase at Emirates Stadium.

“The spirit is one of the main things in the changing room, belief and spirit and we’ve got that, we’re building on it,” he stated. “We’re simply looking to continue and keep constructing in this manner.

“Think that originates from the supervisor and the personnel. It’s continued from what we have actually done last season and structure on it. When we returned in recently we have actually simply continued. We’ve never ever had too long off so last season does not feel too long earlier.

