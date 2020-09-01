Arsenal close in on Ceballos after breakthrough in Madrid talks

The Spain worldwide midfielder will invest the 2020/21 season on loan at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal are closing in on an offer to bring Dani Ceballos back to the club.

The Spain worldwide invested the 2019/20 project on loan in north London from Real Madrid and took pleasure in a great end to the season, assisting Mikel Arteta’s claim a record setting 14th FACup

Having at first had a hard time to seal his location in the side under Arteta, Ceballos was a discovery following the reboot in June and was perhaps Arsenal’s most constant entertainer throughout the last weeks of the season.

Arteta has actually spoken freely of his desire to bring the midfielder back from Madrid and stated in the accumulation to last Saturday’s Community Shield clash versus Liverpool that Ceballos had actually informed him he wished to return.

“We had some talks,” stated Arsenal’s head coach. “Dani understands truly well what I consider him. He was quite clear with me too that his objective was to stay with us.

“Obviously, Real Madrid is included there and I do not understand yet what they wish to finish with the gamer.

“He is a player we are interested in because we really saw in the last few months of the season what he is capable of bringing to us.”

Ceballos published videos of himself on social networks viewing and commemorating the triumph …