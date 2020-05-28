Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick retires aged 80

Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick has retired, the membership have confirmed.

A lifelong fan Sir Chips has been a member of the membership board since 2005 and took over as chairman seven years in the past.

The Gunners have confirmed that shifting ahead the board will now be composed of Stan Kroenke, Josh Kroenke, Lord Harris and Ken Friar.

“We would like to express our immense gratitude for everything Sir Chips has done for Arsenal Football Club as a board member and chairman of the board over the past 15 years,” Stan and Josh Kroenke mentioned in an announcement.





“His extensive business knowledge and experience coupled with his deep love of Arsenal have made him the perfect chairman. It has been a privilege to work with him and he will always be a very welcome visitor when we return to playing matches at Emirates Stadium.”

A former chairman of Hambros Bank and director of the Bank of England Sir Chips believes he’s leaving the membership in good arms.

“It has been an honour to be the chairman of this great football club. Arsenal has always held a special place in my life and that will remain the case in the future,” he added.

“I made my plan to retire on the finish of this season clear to the board, earlier than the worldwide well being disaster we are actually experiencing. The membership is in protected arms with Stan and Josh, the board and the manager workforce.

“I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward, like all our supporters around the world, to seeing the team in action as soon as possible.”