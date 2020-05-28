Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick retires after 15 years on the board | Football News





Sir Chips Keswick was chairman of Arsenal for seven years

Sir Chips Keswick has retired after seven years as chairman of Arsenal, the Premier League membership introduced on Thursday.

Keswick, 80, joined the Gunners board in 2005 and was appointed chairman in June 2013 after his predecessor Peter Hill-Wood was compelled to step down on well being grounds.

It is known the membership is not going to search to nominate a brand new chairman, with the board now consisting of Stan Kroenke, Josh Kroenke, Lord Harris and Ken Friar.

Keswick mentioned: “It has been an honour to be the chairman of this nice soccer membership. Arsenal has at all times held a particular place in my life and that can stay the case in the future.

“I made my plan to retire at the finish of this season clear to the board, earlier than the international well being disaster we at the moment are experiencing. The membership is in protected palms with Stan and Josh, the board and the government crew.

“I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward, like all our supporters around the world, to seeing the team in action as soon as possible.”

In an announcement, Stan and Josh Kroenke mentioned: “We would like to express our immense gratitude for everything Sir Chips has done for Arsenal Football Club as a board member and chairman of the board over the past 15 years.

“His intensive enterprise information and expertise coupled together with his deep love of Arsenal have made him the excellent chairman.

“It has been a privilege to work with him and he will always be a very welcome visitor when we return to playing matches at Emirates Stadium.”