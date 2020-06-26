Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to Matteo Guendouzi exit reports | Football News





Matteo Guendouzi was dropped by Mikel Arteta for the trip to Southampton

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he could be “counting on all of his players” for next season as reports link Matteo Guendouzi with a summer exit.

Arsenal vs Leicester Live on

Arteta was fielding questions about Guendouzi following reports in France the 21-year-old midfielder had told the club however be open to leaving in the summer within a disciplinary meeting this week.

Guendouzi was dropped for Thursday’s 2-0 Premier League win at Southampton, having been involved in a fracas with Brighton striker Neal Maupay in the club’s previous fixture.

Asked concerning the reports in France, Arteta said: “Whatever internal issues we have, I will deal with that privately and I’m never going to make any of that public.”

2:49 FREE TO LOOK AT: Highlights from Arsenal’s conquer Southampton in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s conquer Southampton in the Premier League.

Pressed on if that he thought Guendouzi would be an Arsenal player next season, Arteta said: “All the players which are here, I’m counting on them.

“If they want to jump on the boat they truly are more than welcome. That’s always my mind-set. I’m here to help all of them individually and collectively and that is my job.”

Arteta described the France U21 midfielder’s omission from the trip to St Mary’s as “squad management” and suggested that he could be associated with Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie at Sheffield United.