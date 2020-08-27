Arsenal boss Arteta offers Guendouzi lifeline after midfielder dropped last season following bust-up at Brighton

The France youth global might have a future in north London after seeming on his escape previously this summer season

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is all set to offer midfielder Matteo Guendouzi another shot after the set had a falling out last season.

Guendouzi hasn’t included for the Gunners given that a June 20 defeat to Brighton, a video game in which he encountered Seagulls striker Neal Maupay instantly after full-time.

That resulted in a reported bust-up in between Arteta and Guendouzi, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave north London in the off-season due to difference of opinions with his supervisor.

However, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield versus Liverpool at Wembley, Arteta exposed that he has actually provided Guendouzi a path back into the Gunners team.

” I have actually been actually clear that everyone begins with no,” Arteta said. “What you did 2 weeks ago or 2 years earlier, does not actually matter. It’s what you have the ability to add to the group now.

“Everybody is going to have the very same chances. They need to reveal with their efficiency their mindset that they are much better than their colleagues or in some way contributing with what we wish to accomplish this season.”

Speaking about his discussions with Guendouzi, Arteta stated: “To inform him precisely that he’s going to …