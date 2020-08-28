Arsenal and Manchester City-linked Aouar reacts to transfer talk as Lyon exit rumours build

The highly-rated midfielder is being mooted for a relocation, however the 22-year-old is providing bit away when it comes to his future strategies

Houssem Aouar has actually seen relocations to Arsenal and Manchester City mooted, however the extremely ranked Lyon playmaker has actually informed those asking concerns of his future: “I haven’t left yet”.

Various landing areas have actually been mooted for the 22-year-old midfielder because he broke onto the scene atLyon He has actually stayed faithful to his Ligue 1 companies as others have actually left, however the present window might be the one where he lastly leaves.

Lyon, in spite of making the Champions League semi-finals in 2019-20, have no European football to look forward to in the upcoming project. That is leaving them susceptible to raids, with a number of valued properties drawing in appreciating glimpses.

Aouar falls under that classification, with leading sides throughout the continent keeping a close eye on his circumstance.

Premier League giants are stated to be heading that line, as the similarity Arsenal and Man City mull over relocations to bring more imagination into their ranks, however no offers have actually been done yet.

Quizzed by L’Equipe on whether he would discover it challenging to quote goodbye to Lyon at a time in which he would be rejected the chance to bid farewell to fans amidst coronavirus-enforced nothings, Aouar stated: “I have not left …