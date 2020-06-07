Armenia’s former ambassador to the Vatican blames the minister of well being for undermining the nation’s healthcare sector, criticizing him for appointing shut friends to very many accountable positions.

“When the [coronavirus] epidemic broke out, he initially mentioned – succumbing to the prime minister’s affect – that it is not completely harmful. Then, in a matter of days, he turned the ‘Hell’s ambassador’, stating that everybody goes to die.

“He was even up to deteriorating [Armenia’s] relations with Georgia still further. He created a system where his own friends are now at the helm of state,” Mikayel Minasyan famous.

He cited the instance of Narek Vanesyan, a healthcare skilled now in cost for the quarantine regime, describing him as a problematic and corrupt particular person “known to all the governments of Armenia”. “That particular person and several other friends of his are now ‘quarantine managers’. Billions of Drams – tens of millions of Dollars – are being wasted in these locations with none contest.

“Is the prime minister aware of that? I am sure he is – if he is able to follow private photos and videos, and knows and reads what users write about those ‘quarantine managers’,” the former ambassador mentioned.