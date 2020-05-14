Arsen Torosyan ‘self-isolates’ as Health Ministry employees test positive for coronavirus – Armenian News

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan has self-remoted amid studies of registered COVID-19 instances in his company.

Speaking to Tert.am, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman, Alina Nikoghosyan, stated a number of of their employees examined positive for the an infection two days in the past.

“There are confirmed cases at the Ministry; their scope of contacts is now being determined. Epidemiological measures are underway,” she advised our correspondent.

Torosyan didn’t attend the Thursday cupboard assembly which adopted a measure for prolonging the state of emergency for one other 30 days.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 142 instances of COVID-19 earlier immediately, bringing the whole tally to three,860. The registered fatalities elevated by one to 49 up to now 24 hours, with 2,218 lively instances nonetheless being underneath remedy.