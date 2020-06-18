Arsen Torosyan: Medical masks ‘give better protection’ against coronavirus – Armenian News

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan calls upon the population to displace homemade fabric masks with medical ones, emphasizing the larger level of protection of the latter against the transmission of the coronavirus strain.

“It is only the shortage of financial means – rather than the beautiful design, comfort, etc. – that may account for the use of fabric masks as a substitute,” that he said at the cabinet meeting.

The minister highlighted the urgency of a more effective protection especially for the high risk groups. “Even the WHO standards require that those aged above 60 who are in a vulnerable group wear a 3-layer medical mask which offer protection against water drops released after someone breathes out and sneezes,” he said.