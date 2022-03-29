ARMENIA REPUBLIC PRIME MINISTER

DECISION: March 29, 2022, 318 – A ON APPOINTING ARSEN MIKHAILOV AS ASSISTANT PRIME MINISTER Pursuant to Article 9, Part 10 of the Law on Public Service:

To appoint Arsen Mikhailov Assistant to the Prime Minister from April 1, 2022. Nikol Pashinyan

