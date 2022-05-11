At the moment, according to official data, we have about 200 missing, of which 80 have information that they are alive, in captivity. At the moment, according to official data, we have about 200 missing, of which 80 have information that they are alive, in captivity. The officially confirmed number is 38.

The captives were last returned on February 4. After that, although the Armenian side is actively pursuing a “peace” agenda, the process has stalled.

However, the Armenian people are waiting for a miracle – a savior who will immediately solve our most painful problem – the return of the captives. The expectation of a miracle is especially strong among the relatives of the missing and captives. A year ago, they thought that there should be no more important issue in this country than finding and returning their children. It seemed to them that the demonstrations, the internal political upheavals, irritate the enemy, do not allow our honest rulers to carry out search or negotiation work.

The uncle of the missing person, the victim’s brother Arsen Ghukasyan, even appealed to the opposition to go home. “If there are no demonstrations in this country and all efforts are made to find our children, the search will yield results. Let them find our children, then do whatever they want, eat each other. “Let’s find our children, gentlemen who are fighting for seats,” he said in 2021. in March.

Today, he joins the parents of the dead boys demanding Pashinyan’s resignation, but says he does not demand his resignation, but that he be tried. You used to be against the protests, now what has changed ․ Arsen Ghukasyan answers the question of “Hraparak”. “It was the period when we were still in Artsakh and participated in the search for children. The bodies of all the boys, as well as the bodies of the victims, were searched in two different directions. There came a time when all operations were stopped by Azerbaijan. We wanted to understand what the problem was, because at that time there could still be whole children. We hoped that they could still be found. And not just all children. The boys’ bodies were dumped in the woods and fields, and the animals were devoured. At that time, we wanted to remove the bodies of those children the day before, bring them and bury them. When that process stopped, we asked what the problem was, why the Azerbaijanis were not allowed to enter the area again. We were told that because the political situation in the country is tense, the Azerbaijanis do not allow it. Of course, we understood that it was something absurd, but the day before we wanted to bring back the bodies of the children and we believed in every nonsense. ”

According to Arsen Ghukasyan, the authorities at that time demanded that they go and demand not to hold rallies so that the process could be resumed. “They used our grief, our sorrow, our pain to disperse Baghramyan with us. It was then that I made a speech, told them to go home, let them finish the work, but then we realized that they treated us in the worst possible way. “I do not know if they agreed with the Azerbaijani, I do not rule it out.”

The relatives of the captives and the missing still do not cooperate with any political force. The opposition was also warned not to use their grief and pain for political purposes.

Susan SIMONYAN

Full article in today’s issue of “Hraparak” daily.