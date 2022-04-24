“Mika Badalyan’s accusations have been dropped. “From the very beginning, the absurdity of the accusation was obvious, which, in fact, was so illegal that the government did not even try to continue,” Arsen Babayan, a member of the “Homeland” party, wrote on his telegram channel.
“On the other hand, it confirmed that the regime’s sole purpose was to imprison Mika Badalyan, the leader of the Liberation Movement, for his political views.
“Thus, it was proved once again that in order to fulfill Nikol Pashinyan’s unhealthy wishes, the law enforcement bodies are ready to send the person to prison,” he said.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.