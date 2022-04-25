Home Armenia Arsen Babayan. The government has started to spread a vile thesis... Armenia Arsen Babayan. The government has started to spread a vile thesis that the opposition wants a war Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 25, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Arsen Babayan. The government has started to spread a vile thesis that the opposition wants a war Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Azeris are wanted, including 2 major generals. report to police | Morning: Armenia Moscow appreciates the balanced attitude of Baku and Yerevan in the issue of Ukraine. Dennis Gonchar |: Morning: Armenia The mayor of Khachpar has been charged. beat a man in the office. ArmLur.am |: Morning: Recent Posts Nina Dobrev Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Body The fate of the Artsakh Republic is a national responsibility ․ announcement |:... Another part of the energy saving system has been launched in Berdavan Google’s Throwback Doodle Lets You Play A Theremin, And Features A Legendary Performer Senator’s ad boasts she’s ‘more conservative than Attila the Hun’ Most Popular Students place the flag of Artsakh in the yard of Yerevan State Medical University Students of Yerevan State Medical University raised the flag of Artsakh in the yard of Yerevan Medical University, Yerkir.am reports. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQMM2Qxbtns: YSMU student Nairi Meloyan, who... Kerobyan. In March, exports fell sharply, growing by only 4%, but recovered very... RA Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan published the economic activity data for March WIT March - 106.7% WIT January-March - 109.6% "Exports fell a lot in March,... My friends and I will go to the end. Seyran Ohanyan The head of the "Armenia" faction Seyran Ohanyan wrote on his Facebook page ․ "There has never been an era in Armenian history when the... The horn of Ushi settlement will be activated On April 26, at 10:00, in Ushi settlement of Aragatsotn region, a training on "Population alert, evacuation, shelter" will be held. The horn in... The Armenian awakening is in progress. Kamo Atayan The non-political events of the last two days give hope that the Armenian will save the remaining Armenian pieces of his ancient Homeland from...