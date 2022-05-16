Home Armenia Arsen Babayan. Secretary General of the Homeland Party Khachik Galstyan և... Armenia Arsen Babayan. Secretary General of the Homeland Party Khachik Galstyan և a group of members were detained | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 16, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Arsen Babayan. Secretary General of the Homeland Party Khachik Galstyan և a group of members were detained | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “Armenian boxing heritage”. The results of the competition have been summarized | Morning Armenia We have been fighting for our investments in Armenian courts for 4 years already Morning Armenia The decision to detain Avetik Chalabyan has not been provided to the defense group yet. Arthur Harutyunyan |: Morning Recent Posts On the occasion of Armenian cinema, the National Cinema Center of Armenia has initiated... Ara Ghazaryan ․ “There is no factual evidence that Sashik Sultanyan hates Armenians... Intel to invest $20 billion in chip manufacturing, CEO Pat Gelsinger discusses It is not possible for a document to be rejected by the people of... We have reached a final agreement with the Russian President on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,... Most Popular Unstable thermal background, rain, thunderstorm and hail are expected in Armenia Rain-thunderstorm is expected in Yerevan from time to time in the evening of May 18, on the 16th, the wind will intensify to 15-18... Failure of capital expenditure programs will deepen the economic crisis. Suren Parsyan We desperately need a new fiscal policy կառավարության anti-crisis government. In adopting the 2022 state budget, the current authorities boasted that they had set an... The President of Lithuania will pay an official visit to Armenia Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will pay an official visit to Armenia on May 19-20, during which he will meet with RA Prime Minister Nikol... Acceptance of applications for voluntary teacher certification starts The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia announces the acceptance of applications for voluntary attestation of teachers of... Anahit Avanesyan leaves for JN to participate in 75th World Health Assembly The Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan will be sent on a business trip to the Swiss Confederation on May...