Arrow-2 missile defence system tested successfully – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Tel Aviv has successfully tested the Arrow -2 ballistic missile interceptor, established in partnership with the United States.

“I commend the defense establishment and the defense industries for another successful test of the Arrow-2 weapon system,” Netanyahu stated in a declaration released on Wednesday, including that Israel has “proven again that the State of Israel possesses defensive and offensive capabilities that are among the strongest and most advanced in the world.”

“I would like to express deep appreciation to our US ally for jointly advancing our security. Our enemies and those who seek our ill should know the State of Israel is prepared for any threat,” he stated.

Earlier today, the Israeli Ministry of Defence stated that it had actually performed an effective test of the Arrow -2 missile defence system versus long-range ballistic attacks in main Israel, collectively with the United States Missile Defense Agency.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz stated: “Israel faces far and near challenges and our technological know-how … promises that we will always be one step ahead of our enemies and defend the State of Israel,” including that “the joint test with the United States reveals the relationship and collaboration in between our nations, and the …