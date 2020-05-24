Twitter customers have at present been left dumbfound after the official account for the UK’s Civil Service was seemingly used to take a swipe on the authorities in a tweet which featured the phrase ‘reality twisters’.

The UK Civil Service Twitter account, which is verified and adopted by greater than 240,000 folks, was used to tweet out the message, which additionally included the phrases ‘boastful and offensive’, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson completed his every day coronavirus press convention – by which he vehemently defended under-fire aide Dominic Cummings.

Mr Cummings, stated to be one of many key figures behind the federal government’s ‘Stay at Home’ message, is accused of breaking the coronavirus lockdown by twice travelling 270 miles from London to Durham.

The now deleted message, which had been favored and retweeted 1000’s of occasions, stated: ‘Arrogant and offensive. Can you think about having to work with these reality twisters?’

It isn’t but clear if the account was hacked previous to the tweet being posted.

Twitter customers have at present been left dumbfound after the official account for the UK’s Civil Service was seemingly used to take a swipe on the authorities in a tweet which featured the phrase ‘reality twisters’

The message was despatched out as Prime Minister Boris Johnson completed his every day coronavirus press convention at Downing Street (pictured)

The tweet was rapidly deleted and changed with the message ‘Sorry, that web page would not exist’

The message prompted response from a variety of confused Twitter customers, in addition to those that celebrated it.

One of these to remark was left-wing author Owen Jones, who responded by laughing on the Tweet.

Another person, Marcus Thomas, replied: ‘Give whoever did this a medal.’

One Twitter person merely stated: ‘Brilliant!’

Others had been extra within the origins of the Tweet, with one suggesting the particular person behind the message was set to get their ‘P45 within the morning’.

It isn’t but clear if the account had been hacked previous to the message being posted.

MailOnline has contacted the UK Civil Service for extra info.

This night, Boris Johnson refused to bow to public and political stress to sack Mr Cummings amid rising fury over a number of alleged lockdown breaches by the highest Downing Street power-broker.

In an indication of the scope of the political disaster the Prime Minister confronted tv cameras for less than the third time since his personal brush with the killer pandemic to mount a broad-spectrum defence of his chief of employees on the finish of a bruising weekend in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Johnson took the every day Downing Street information convention as a late substitute for Housing Minister Robert Jenrick, who himself has confronted criticism for seeing out the lockdown at a house in Herefordshire, 170 miles from his Newark constituency.

But regardless of ten Tory backbenchers demanding the scalp of his closest adviser and the mastermind of the Brexit Vote Leave marketing campaign, Mr Johnson backed the divisive Machiavellian determine of Mr Cummings over revelations he twice travelled 270 miles from London to Durham whereas the general public had been informed to remain at house.

Mr Cummings was in Downing Street for greater than 5 hours this afternoon, fuelling hypothesis he would stop, as the primary cracks in Tory unity appeared.

Nine Conservative backbenchers demanded his head after allegations of the second journey north, in April, emerged in at present’s Sunday Mirror and Observer newspapers.

Mr Johnson stated tonight he had ‘intensive face-to-face’ talks with Mr Cummings at present, saying his shut affiliate had ‘acted responsibly, legally and with integrity’.

He added: ‘I believe he adopted the instincts of any father and any mum or dad, and I do not mark him down for that.’

He added that ‘some’ of the allegations about Dominic Cummings’ behaviour throughout self-isolation had been ‘palpably false’ however didn’t elaborate.

He additionally declined to reply whether or not his chief of employees, as reported, drove to the picturesque village of Barnard’s fort when such out of doors excursions had been banned for the general public.