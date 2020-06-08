Arris Surfboard Max Pro router review: mesh Wi-Fi 6 for gigabit internet

Gigabit home internet has been available in the united states for time, but in yesteryear couple of years, more individuals have been in a position to sign up for it. Even though the average home broadband connection is just around 130Mbps, at the very least 80 % of US house holds are able to get gigabit broadband service, according to a report from the NCTA. Of those, between 2.5 % and 6 percent of domiciles actually have it, depending on which report you read.

While gigabit internet service has been gaining ground, actually utilizing all that speed without tearing apart your home and installing wired networking for the duration of has remained a challenge. The Wi-Fi routers supplied by internet service providers are far too slow to allow an individual device to achieve anywhere close to the provided speeds, and even high-end aftermarket routers typically cap out around 400Mbps over Wi-Fi.

This is where Wi-Fi 6 — specifically, mesh Wi-Fi systems — could make a difference. In the past couple of years, a number of Wi-Fi 6-enabled mesh routers (read: those that use multiple interconnected units to blanket a property with a powerful Wi-Fi signal) have become available with promises of high speeds over wireless connections. These systems range in expense from about $200 on the low end to well over $700 for the best possible performance. The Arris Surfboard Max Pro, a $649 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system that I’ve been testing, shows just how much of a difference may be made on a gigabit internet plan.

Good Stuff Fast performance

Supports dozens of devices

Four Ethernet ports on each node Bad Stuff Expensive

The units are massive when compared with an Eero

App is restricted in features

Experience much less seamless as Eero or Nest Wifi

Wi-Fi 6 brings a number of advancements to wireless networking, including support for many more connected devices for a passing fancy network, faster theoretical top speeds, and improved battery life on devices attached to a Wi-Fi 6 network. To benefit from many of the features, you need to be utilizing a Wi-Fi 6 device, like a very recent smartphone or laptop. And to use the greater capacity of Wi-Fi 6 networks (such as lots of simultaneously connected devices), every device that’s connected needs to be Wi-Fi 6. Chances are, you likely don’t have very many Wi-Fi 6 devices in your home. I’m a professional gadget reviewer, and of the nearly 60 devices currently on my Wi-Fi network as I write this, just four are Wi-Fi 6.

But if you have gigabit internet service, you don’t need dozens of Wi-Fi 6 devices on your own network to take advantage of a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router’s capabilities today. That’s because Wi-Fi 6 allows the nodes of a mesh network to communicate at much higher speeds than Wi-Fi 5 allowed. Those speeds can then be sent straight to your smartphone, laptop, or games console that’s connected to a nearby mesh node, even though those devices aren’t Wi-Fi 6. You can get even more quickly speeds in the event that you connect your pc or console to the mesh node with an Ethernet cable, even although you are a few rooms far from where the internet connection has your home.

Not every Wi-Fi 6-enabled mesh system will be able to provide speeds to take full advantage of a gigabit Ethernet connection. The ones that may will have a tri-band setup, which provides a passionate 5.8GHz network for the mesh nodes to communicate over, as well as 4×4 MiMO support on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks that the devices hook up to. In simpler terms, a $200 entry-level Wi-Fi 6 system will cap out around 300Mbps, just like a Wi-Fi 5 system, while a $500 or $700 system will be able to provide two or three times faster speeds. Basically, you’re going to need certainly to pay big money to get a router that’s effective at utilizing your gigabit internet service.

To test this out, I installed the Arris Surfboard Max Pro Mesh system within my roughly 2,100-square-foot split-level home. The Surfboard Max Pro is really a two-piece, tri-band AX11000 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system with a passionate network just for the router and its own satellite to communicate over. It has 4×4 MiMO support on all three of its bands, is sold with four gigabit ports on each node (with link aggregation to aid up to 2Gbps service), hides to 6,000 square feet, and will support as much as 200 simultaneously connected devices. My internet service is really a Verizon Fios gigabit plan, with an advertised maximum of 940Mbps down load and 880Mbps upload speeds. It has the house on the right side of the primary floor, that is where one of many Surfboard Max units is initiated.

The second unit is within my home office, in the lower amount of the home. Since my home was built-in the middle of last century and I do not need interest in ripping apart the walls to set up modern networking lines, I rely solely on Wi-Fi connections for the devices in my office and most of the house, aside from the family area TV, set-top boxes, and smart home hubs which can be connected to a 16-port switch that’s wired directly into the primary Surfboard Max unit.

To start to see the difference a Wi-Fi 6 system would make set alongside the Wi-Fi 5 mesh routers I’ve tested before, I hooked up a Windows 10 laptop and a Mac mini into the satellite node by having an Ethernet cable. This setup allowed me to reach down load speeds of over 500Mbps to either computer and upload speeds north of 800Mbps, using Speedtest.net, even though I was a floor far from where the internet comes into the house. That’s roughly 200Mbps faster download and twice as fast uploads when i have been in a position to attain within my office with similar Eero Pro and Nest WiFi setups, two popular Wi-Fi 5 mesh systems.

In more practical tests, I’ve had the oppertunity to down load games at upwards of 90 megabytes per second (about 720Mbps or megabits per second, that is what internet speed is normally measured in), pulling down an 85GB download of Battlefield V in just a couple of minutes. Those higher speeds really are a direct consequence of the Surfboard Max nodes’ ability to communicate at as much as 4.8Gbps between one another on the dedicated 5.8GHz network they use.

Closer to the primary router and connected solely over Wi-Fi, I am routinely able to get speeds north of 400Mbps direct to my devices, according to Speedtest.net and Fast.com. Those speeds aren’t the total capacity of my internet service plan, but they are slightly faster than what I on average see from Wi-Fi 5 routers. Of note, whether a device is Wi-Fi 6 makes little difference in the connection speed, in my experience. The real advantageous asset of a mesh Wi-Fi 6 system could be the ability to have those faster speeds in more rooms of your home and never having to install in-wall wiring.

While the Surfboard Max Pro system does prove that a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system usually takes better advantageous asset of high-speed gigabit internet service, it doesn’t come without compromise. The units are enormous: at nearly 10 inches (25.4cm) tall and 5 inches across (12.7cm), they dwarf an Eero Pro unit and are dramatically less discreet. My devices frequently get “stuck” using one of the nodes without seamlessly hopping to the closer one as I move throughout my home, something which both Eero and Nest WiFi are much better at. I have had to reboot the system on numerous occasions to get the internet working again. And finally, the Surfboard Max mobile app that’s used to set up the network, monitor it, and manage it really is lacking in features and is clumsy to utilize compared to Eero or Google’s sleeker apps. Those looking for higher level networking controls will be disappointed to find that there’s no web-based client for managing the network from a PC, either.

Still, when you yourself have gigabit internet at home and you also don’t have the choice to install wired networking, you are carrying out yourself a disservice by not looking at a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router to take advantage of it. You’ll need certainly to pay a hefty premium to get one, but since you’re already paying reduced to get gigabit internet, you may as well pay for a great router to go right along with it.

Photography by Dan Seifert / The Verge