Arrests as ‘far-right’ group clashes with police at rival refugee rally in Glasgow

Arrests have already been made after having a “far-right” group clashed with police at a refugee rally in Glasgow city centre.

Images on social media show hundreds of people in the city’s George Square along with a sizable police presence.

No Evictions Glasgow was because of be protesting over the living conditions of refugees at a planned demonstration at 6pm, but said it had been made aware rival far-right groups would be arriving an hour before.





National Defence League supporters gathered in the square from 5pm, saying they desired to “make a stand” and “protect the Cenotaph”, the BBC reports.

No Evictions Glasgow campaigners cut short their rally after it was deemed “unsafe” and continued protesting as these were escorted from the scene.

The group wrote on Twitter: “We condemn attempts by far-right groups to hi-jack our peaceful protest tonight, which is about the conditions facing people in the asylum system in Glasgow. Our demo has nothing to do with the cenotaph.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves, of Police Scotland, said six arrests was made following a demonstrations.

He added in a statement: “We had an appropriate police presence in place to ensure public safety during the demonstrations in the George Square area on the evening of 17 June.

“So far, six men have already been arrested for minor public order offences and reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The most of protesters have finally left George Square and officers remain in the location for public reassurance.

“A review will be undertaken and should any further criminality be identified appropriate action will be taken.”

Scottish justice secretary Humza Yousaf branded the incident as “racist thuggery”.

He tweeted: “Briefed by Police Scotland on disorder in George Sq. Let’s not mince our words, this has nothing to complete with statues and everything to do with racist thuggery.

“Police have made a number of arrests already and will continue to take all necessary action against those responsible.”

SNP MP Chris Stephens also condemned the “far-right thuggery” happening at the asylum seeker demonstrations.

Leading his adjournment debate on asylum seeker services in the Commons, Mr Stephens told MPs: “Let me be quite clear that I condemn the racism of the far right and I celebrate those that wish to protest about the unfair conditions which asylum seekers are faced with in Glasgow.

“I have no doubt further news will develop as this debate goes on, but I want to make it quite clear that the actions of the far right… this demonstration tonight is nothing to do with statues, but was to address the issue of conditions in this city.”

He added: “There is not any place for far-right thuggery anywhere in the United Kingdom and individuals are entitled to peacefully protest when they think that the us government are not making the correct decisions.

“And it was peaceful protests that were planned tonight and they were met with thugs.”

Additional reporting by PA