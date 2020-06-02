Arrest warrants issued for 6 Atlanta police officers in excessive force case

Police stand guard across the CNN Center and Centennial Olympic park as protests proceed over the dying of George Floyd, on Saturday, May 30, in Atlanta. Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution through AP

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard introduced throughout a information convention Tuesday that they’re charging six Atlanta Police Department officers for using excessive force during an arrest of two college students throughout Saturday evening’s protest.

Officers have been filmed in downtown Atlanta breaking home windows of the car, yanking a girl out of the automobile and tasing a person. The two victims have been later recognized as Spellman and Morehouse school college students. Both colleges are traditionally black.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Lonnie Hood, Willie Sauls, Ivory Streeter, Mark Gardner, Armond Jones and Roland Claud. Some of the costs in opposition to the officers embrace irritate assault of Messiah Young, aggravated assault of Taniyah Pilgrim, easy battery and legal injury to property, Howard mentioned.

Two of the six officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Garnder, have been terminated Sunday by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The officers have till the tip of the day on June 5 to give up, Howard mentioned.

A $10,000 signature bond has been set for all six officers.