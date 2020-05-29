“Arrest those officers so my family and the world can have closure”

Looting in St. Paul, Minneapolis. CNN

A TJ Maxx and Napa Auto Parts Store in St. Paul, Minneapolis, are reportedly on fireplace as protests proceed in the metropolis following the dying of George Floyd.

“A Fire has been reported at TJ Maxx on the 1400 block of University Avenue,” the St. Paul Police Department tweeted. “Officers proceed to be hit with rocks and bottles thrown by people who find themselves additionally breaking into buildings, looting and destroying property.”

The police division additionally tweeted: “A large fire has broken out at the Napa Auto Parts Store at 1271 University Avenue West. Please avoid the area.”

In one other tweet, the police division wrote: “Please stay away from the Midway area, near Target on University Avenue. We continue to work to disperse the crowds, protect people and protect property. However, our officers continue to be assaulted and the area is not safe.”

This comes after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an government order activating the Minnesota National Guard after protests and demonstrations erupted by means of the state and metropolis of St. Paul.

Floyd’s dying sparked protests throughout the nation after a video surfaced exhibiting the 46-year-old black man handcuffed and on the floor saying, “I can’t breathe,” as a police officer holds him down with a knee on his neck.