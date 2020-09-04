Arrest of man who inspired ‘Hotel Rwanda’ spurs family to speak out

The last interaction that Paul Rusesabagina, the much-praised motivation for a Hollywood movie on the Rwandan genocide, had with his family was when he messaged their WhatsApp group on Thursday recently to state he had actually securely shown up in Dubai and to desire his grand son a delighted birthday.

But Ana ïse Kanimba’s replies to her dad did not survive, and the next thing she understood, Mr Rusesabagina was being paraded in handcuffs prior to the media on Monday in Rwanda’s capital,Kigali He had actually been apprehended on charges that consist of terrorism, abduct and murder.

Ms Kanimba called the charges“baseless and false” She stated her dad had actually been abducted by the federal government of Paul Kagame whose Rwandan Patriotic Front ended the 1994 genocide, in which some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were eliminated, with a military success.

“He [Mr Rusesabagina] was meeting someone in Dubai. We believe the person he met is the person who may have kidnapped him or taken him because he did not go to Rwanda. He was taken against his will and brought to Rwanda,” Ms Kanimba, 28, informed theFinancial Times “He would never go to Rwanda of his own will because of the way the Rwandan government has been attacking him.”

Her dad has actually long drawn in criticism in his house nation. Yet the strange arrest …