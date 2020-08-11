Arrest of Hong Kong media mogul sparks fears of wider crackdown

If Beijing had actually wished to frighten Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai with his arrest under a brand-new nationwide security law today, the outspoken media mogul did disappoint it.
A day after cops led Mr Lai away handcuffed from his head office throughout a raid by hundreds of officers, his flagship Apple Daily tabloid paper sounded a bold note.
“Apple Daily will definitely fight on,” stated a heading composed in huge red characters throughout the front page on Tuesday.
The detention of Mr Lai, whom Beijing has actually implicated of conspiring with foreign components and arranging anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, was the federal government’s most difficult action yet versus a media figure in the Asian monetary center.
Analysts fear his detention may be just the very first such relocation as Beijing assemble pro-democracy figures and the heads of a demonstration motion that in 2015 brought Hong Kong to a stop and triggered worry of Chinese military intervention in the area.
The arrest is likewise set to increase stress in between China and the United States over HongKong Washington and Beijing …