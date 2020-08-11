Arrest of Hong Kong media mogul sparks fears of wider crackdown

If Beijing had actually wished to frighten Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai with his arrest under a brand-new nationwide security law today, the outspoken media mogul did disappoint it.

A day after cops led Mr Lai away handcuffed from his head office throughout a raid by hundreds of officers, his flagship Apple Daily tabloid paper sounded a bold note.

“Apple Daily will definitely fight on,” stated a heading composed in huge red characters throughout the front page on Tuesday.

The detention of Mr Lai, whom Beijing has actually implicated of conspiring with foreign components and arranging anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, was the federal government’s most difficult action yet versus a media figure in the Asian monetary center.

Analysts fear his detention may be just the very first such relocation as Beijing assemble pro-democracy figures and the heads of a demonstration motion that in 2015 brought Hong Kong to a stop and triggered worry of Chinese military intervention in the area.

A Hong Kong commuter checks out a copy of the Apple Daily with the front page heading stating the paper will “fight on” after Jimmy Lai’s arrest © AFP by means of GettyImages



The arrest is likewise set to increase stress in between China and the United States over HongKong Washington and Beijing …