Arrest of Cambodian Political Party Chief Over Vietnam Border Claims Marks Second in Two Weeks

Authorities in Cambodia apprehended the head of a little political party on Friday following remarks he made slamming the federal government’s handling of a border conflict with surrounding Vietnam– marking the second such arrest in as lots of weeks.

Suong Sophorn, the president of the obscure opposition Khmer Win Party (KWP), was nabbed from his house in the capital Phnom Penh by authorities who stopped working to produce a warrant, party representative Yin Yoeun informed RFA’s Khmer Service.

“Suong Sophorn was arrested and sent immediately to Phnom Penh Municipal Police Headquarters without any warrant,” he stated, including that “everyone was stunned by the arrest.”

“None of the KWP’s officials were allowed to visit him in police custody.”

Yin Yoeun stated party authorities are preparing to release a declaration on the arrest and mean to contact foreign embassies to step in in the case.

Phnom Penh Municipal Police representative San Sok Seiha informed press reporters Suong Sophorn was apprehended for “incitement,” pointing out a go to he made late last month to the border with Vietnam where he met members of the general public and made “false statements” that Vietnam had actually trespassed on Cambodian area.

He stated Suong Sophorn had actually been apprehended based upon an order by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court district attorney, …