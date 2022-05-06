As a result of the measures taken in the criminal case under investigation in the Serious Crimes Investigation Division of the RA Investigation Committee of the RA Investigation Committee, it was found out that in 2022 A number of circumstances of the incident that took place on May 3, 2010 in Saryan Street, Yerevan.

As we have already informed, on the same day, at around 10:00 am, the RA Police officer, being involved in the service, carrying out public order protection, presented a legal demand to the participants of the political opposition march from Saryan Street to Pushkin Street in Yerevan, to clear the traffic lane. Afterwards, the participant of the same march, manifesting an openly disrespectful attitude towards the society, intentionally grossly violated public order, during which he used violence in the line of duty, slapping the police officer in the face.

As a result of the measures taken, the identity of the person who committed the alleged crime was found out.

The latter was arrested on suspicion of committing crimes under Article 258, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, Article 316, Part 1.

The investigation is underway.

Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent, how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in order:`: of the court`: legal force: in: entered: by verdict:

