Arozzi Vernazza Soft Fabric Gaming Chair, Ash



Price: $449.99 - $415.16

(as of Aug 13,2020 10:48:00 UTC – Details)



The Vernazza Premium Soft Upholstery Fabric design is from Arozzi’s top rated Vernazza chair, but we’ve replaced the PU leather with a soft yet durable fabric that is used on quality furniture! The breathable material is exceptionally pleasing to sit in, and will help keep you cool for long term use. The Vernazza wheel base has been upgraded to an aesthetically pleasing aluminium metal with a matte black finish, and the upgraded gas lift adds additional possible height to the chair, ideal for those with taller body types! Features: • 100% Cold Cured Molded Foam for Maximum Comfort and Ergonomics • Treated Steel Frame that will not Rust or Corrode • Premium Soft Upholstery Fabric that is stylish, breathable, and durable • Adjustable Head Rest and Lumbar Support Pillows to increase Ergonomics and help ensure the perfect fit. • Available in Ash, Blue, Dark Grey, and Light Grey

Treated steel frame that will not rust or corrode

Premium soft upholstery fabric that is stylish, breathable, and durable

Adjustable head rest and lumbar support pillows to increase ergonomics and help ensure the perfect fit.

Available in Ash, blue, dark grey, and light grey