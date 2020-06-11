Around 42 thousand foreign tourists from 93 countries visited Artsakh – Panorama

419,663 foreign tourists from 93 countries visited Artsakh in January-December 2019, Artak Grigoryan, Head of the Department of Tourism informed on Thursday, summing up the report on the performance of the tourism sector in the country to the parliamentary committee on foreign relations.

In Grigoryan’s words, the quantity exceeded the exact same indicator of the previous year by 46.7%, based on the press service at the Artsakh National Assembly.

Presenting the tourism development program, Grigoryan noted that 25 million drams have been envisaged with the performance of – 19 million 517 thousand drams or 78% of this program.