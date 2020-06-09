Around 155-169 buses disinfected daily in Yerevan – Panorama

Disinfection activities are carried out at public transport hubs in capital Yerevan. As the transport department at Yerevan Municipality reports 155-160 buses are disinfected daily in accordance with the rules of public transport operation prescribed by the Commandant’s decision.

The move is directed at minimizing the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the safety of the passengers. According to the source, buses are cleaned after routes and disinfected by specialized agency following the transport operation at the end of the day.