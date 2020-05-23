Around 12.5% of Moscow residents likely to have Covid-19 antibody, health officials say

Santa Monica Mayor Kevin McKeown CNN

The mayor of Santa Monica, California, provided a raw projection for the city’s economic climate as it copes the coronavirus pandemic.

“Things are financially pretty grim. We want to get the city reopened as quickly as we can, but we need to protect people, not only from each other, but from themselves. Our local economy has tanked. We are a tourism town. People have been coming here for over 100 years. Tourism has ended for the time being,” Mayor Kevin McKeown claimed in a meeting with CNN today.

McKeown took place to talk about just how the city will certainly be “down by $224 billion” over the following 2 years, which is required to fund “police and fire, to pick up the trash, to have clean, pure water in the pipes.”

“So that’s going to indicate various other solutions currently in this city have to be reduced. And that’s extremely tough to do,” he claimed.

There have been discharges as well as volunteer retired life for city team, McKeown claimed.

“We’ve had recessions before, but never anything that happened this suddenly or this deeply that took that much money out of the city coffers so quickly,” he claimed.

The city’s coastlines are open for leisure tasks, however parking area are shut as well as individuals can not sunbathe or enter the water. The well-known Santa Monica Pier is additionally shut. Santa Monica is currently “the home of the three-piece bathing suit: a bikini and a face mask,” the mayor claimed.

McKeown additionally banged the federal government for not carrying out more relief funding for cities that are experiencing financially.

“It’s been about 10 weeks since I really had a good night’s sleep or had a day off. I’m not saying that for pity. It’s just the reality of trying to run a local government in these unprecedented circumstances,” he claimed.

Watch extra: