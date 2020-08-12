Around 100 Armenians return home from Lebanon – Panorama

Nearly 100 Armenians have returned to their homeland from Lebanon by the three planes that delivered relief aid to Beirut after the massive explosion, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The relevant structures of Armenia are collecting data on Armenian nationals who have been left homeless due to the blast and are willing to return to Armenia, he said.

“I said in one of my speeches that we should be able to quickly assess the needs of our citizens returning to Armenia, so that the latter can settle in their homeland without much difficulty,” the PM wrote.

“Welcome to Armenia, dear compatriots! We are happy to receive all of you and we are doing everything possible to arrange the repatriation of the citizens who wish to return to Armenia,” Pashinyan added.