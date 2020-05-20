Aronian loses to Carlsen at Lindores Abbey Chess – Panorama

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian shares the 6-seventh place with Russia’s Alexandr Grischuk after 4 rounds of Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge on Wednesday.

Aronain got here victorious in his opening-spherical recreation towards Alireza Firouzja of Iran, misplaced to World Champion Magnus Carlsen earlier than drawing with Alexandr Grischuk and Ding Liren. Carlsen, Nakamura, Wesley So and Sergey Karjakin share the lead with three factors. Aronian has scored two factors.

The second leg of the million-greenback Chess Tour options 12 choose gamers. The semifinalists are assured of a spot in subsequent month’s Online Chess Masters whereas the winner qualifies for the USD 300,000 Grand Final in August.