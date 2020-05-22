Aronian advances to quartet-final at Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge  – Panorama

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian is positioned the eighth within the 11-round eliminations at Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge second leg and secured the final quarterfinals slot with 5.5 factors.

The matches of the quarter-finals can be performed in pairs the place Aronian will face Nakamura. Yu Yangyi v Ding Liren will begin on Saturday, whereas Carlsen v So and Dubov v Karjakin will kick off on Sunday.Russian Alexander Grischuk additionally scored 5.5 however crashed out due to low tiebreak.

To remind, the second leg of the million-greenback Chess Tour featured 12 chosen gamers. The semifinalists are assured of a spot in Online Chess Masters, whereas the winner qualifies for the USD 300,000 Grand Final in August.