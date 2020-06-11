Aronian advanced to Clutch Chess semifinals – Panorama

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian defeated Alexander Grischuk qualified to the semifinals at the Clutch Chess on the web tournament. The Armenian will play World Champion Carlsen in the semifinals, while Caruana and So show a rematch of Clutch Chess USA finals.

The prize pool online tournament organized by St. Swisscom chess club, is 265 thousand dollars.

In an interview with chess.com, Aronian has shared his feelings after the victory. “It’s an incredible feeling. It’s like falling in love. It is possible to experience this only a few times in a life. More blood runs through the body, and one can think of nothing else. It is a wonderful feeling, and I know that you yourself have experienced it. I think that’s why we play chess”, the origin quoted the gamer as saying.

