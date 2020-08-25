Aroma Housewares AAF-500 Air Fryer,Multicooker,Two Dial with Dual Top and Bottom Heating, One-Pot Meals, Bake, Roast, Toast, Nonstick Cooking Pan, Cool Touch Handles, 4.7 quart, White



Cook all your favorite foods with just one appliance. Aroma Multi-Cooker is the master of multitasking. Designed to air fry your food without oil, This machine is also great for grilling, roasting and baking. Its 30-minute timer lets you set a precise cook time, and the generous Capacity and various functions accommodate everything from steamed veggies to a baked cake. It’s multitasking, mastered.

Functions: air fry, grill, sear, saute, stew, bake, steam, roast, rice, adjustable timer, adjustable temperature. Two heat settings and 30 minute timer for customized cooking

Removable cooking pan with heat resistant handles

Grill plate for even air frying and steaming

No need for oil makes this a healthier alternative

Incredible nonstick pan means you can pour batter directly in and have it slide out easily

Bottom heating can gently saute veggies safely with the lid open

The grill grate with a little bit of water easily turns the air fryer into a steamer for even healthier options

Accessories: grill grate, cooking pan, detachable cord