Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s Spielberg’s father, dies at 103

He ended up being a computer system designer who assisted develop the GE-225 mainframe computer system, which resulted in computers, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

He likewise went on to work for General Electric and IBM.

“When I see a PlayStation, when I look at a cell phone — from the smallest calculator to an iPad — I look at my dad and I say, ‘My dad and a team of geniuses started that,’” Steven Spielberg, 73, stated of his father, according to Variety.

Steven Spielberg and his 3 siblings, Anne, Nancy and Sue stated in a declaration that their father taught them to “love to research, expand their mind, keep their feet on the ground, but reach for the stars [and] look up,” according to the Reporter

The director stated his father likewise assisted him with the very first movie he ever made when he was 17 called “Firelight,” which displayed in one cinema in 1964 and he has stated his father’s experiences in the war motivated him to direct “Saving Private Ryan.”

In 2012, he was granted the USC Shoah Foundation Institute’s inaugural Inspiration Award for his operate in producing a system to record …