Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates 73rd birthday with Maria Shriver and their kids

In the smiling household picture, Shriver, 64, was imagined standing beside the Hollywood actor together with Katherine, 30, Christopher, 22, Patrick, 26 and Christina, 29.

It’s not right away clear if the image was snapped on Schwarzenegger’s real birthday on July 30, however “The Terminator” star seemed delighted with his household and choice of desserts nevertheless.

“Family time is the best time,” Katherine composed under her bro’s post. She likewise shared a collection of images honoring Schwarzenegger on Thursday.

Schwarzenegger’s 22- year-old child, Joseph Baena, who he shares with previous housemaid Mildred Patricia Baena, shared a birthday scream out too.

“Wishing the Happiest Birthday to my Dad,” he composed on Instagram with a picture of the 2 hugging. “You are and will always be ‘Número Uno’.”

Shriver didn’t devote a post to Schwarzenegger however was still present throughout his birthday event. The set separated in 2011 and have yet to complete their divorce.

A week prior to Schwarzenegger’s birthday, the star sent out birthday well wants to his child Christina, which might or might not discuss the abundance of dessert products at the …