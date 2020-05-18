Army veteran killed in crash after driver jumped red light while checking Amazon order, court hears

A former military sergeant was killed in a automotive crash after a lorry driver went via a red light while checking an Amazon order on his cell phone, a court heard.

Veteran Mark Byrne, 58, who was awarded an MBE, died on the scene after a Toyota Corolla he was driving was struck by a Scania HGV in Leigh, Greater Manchester, on January 21.

His spouse Julie, 56, was significantly injured in the crash and suffered a fractured sternum and intensive bruising.

Bolton Crown Court heard Florin Solomon, 29, accessed his Amazon account throughout his journey, together with when travelling in direction of site visitors lights on the A580.

Solomon was jailed on Monday for four-and-a-half years after he pleaded responsible at an earlier listening to to inflicting demise and critical harm by harmful driving.

Initially he instructed police he went via the lights on amber, and that Mr Byrne became his path on the junction of Atherleigh Way.

However footage of the accident later confirmed the lights have been red for at the very least eight seconds earlier than the collision, and Mr Byrne had pushed in a superbly lawful method, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Analysis of Solomon’s telephone by investigators additionally disproved his declare he had positioned an order on Amazon when stopped at a junction.

Prosecutor David Lees mentioned: “It is the Crown’s case that had the defendant been concentrating on the road the collision would have been avoided.”

The couple, from Warrington, have been returning residence from a hospital appointment on the time of the collision.

Mr Byrne obtained his MBE in 2003 for his armed service and his 10 years of charitable work for youngsters affected by the Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe.

He labored in Whitehall as a non-public soldier earlier than he was posted to Germany in the 1990s, and later returned to the nation as a civil servant for the Ministry of Defence.

The court heard the father-of-three and grandfather had deliberate to foster youngsters along with his spouse as a part of their retirement earlier than tragedy struck.

In a sufferer private assertion Mrs Byrne mentioned she had misplaced her “soul mate” and that “getting through each day is a task” as she nonetheless suffers bodily ache and nightmares.

Sentencing, Judge Graeme Smith instructed Solomon: “It has been accepted that it was your stupidity and recklessness that led to the accident.”

Solomon, of, Worcester, was additionally disqualified from driving for 5 years and 11 months.