Army to stop using photos on officers’ records, citing racial bias concerns

Promotion board processes for warrant officers and noncommissioned officers are also being reviewed, the Army said in a statement.

“The Army is taking substantive actions to ensure that promotion and selection boards are as fair and impartial as possible,” Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said. “We’ll be initiating listening sessions to encourage the open dialogue that is critical to helping understand and support each other.”

Officer promotions packets will still add a checkbox for an officer’s race, but that could disappear in the future, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston said, according to the Army Times.

Project Inclusion also involves examining the racial disparity within the military justice system and an assessment of AWOL cases, urinalysis results, sexual assault and sexual harassment to determine whether this kind of bias exists. Army leaders will also visit military installations to talk with soldiers to have “very hard, uncomfortable conversations,” McCarthy said.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced the other day an internal review aimed at ensuring equal opportunities across the military, adding that the military embraces diversity and inclusion.

“We have led on these issues throughout our history but know that we as a military are also susceptible to the forces of bias and prejudice, whether seen or unseen, deliberate or unintentional,” Esper said in a statement.