REMAINS OF VANESSA GUILLEN, MISSING FORT HOOD SOLDIER, ARE IDENTIFIED, FAMILY ATTORNEY SAYS

“I am directing an independent & comprehensive review of the command climate and culture,” McCarthy tweeted and also a picture of the meeting participants. “We have to listen in order to create enduring change.”

Investigators said Guillen was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by a fellow soldier. She was last seen in April and was listed as missing for six weeks before the Army released details. The soldier suspected in Guillen’s slaying, Spc. Aaron Robinson, died by suicide on July 1 as police were trying to just take him in to custody.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, and members of LULAC held a news conference after the Pentagon meeting and announced that the Department of Defense agreed to an Inspector General investigation as well as a review by an independent panel of the culture and processes at Fort Hood on how they handle sexual harassment reporting.

Garcia, who was Guillen’s congresswoman, called the Army’s actions a “great step in the right direction.”

Before Guillen, 20, died she confided in her family that she’s been sexually harassed but feared reporting it to her superiors out of fear of reprisal. Since her case came to the national spotlight, many other servicemembers shared harrowing stories of sexual harassment, abuse and rape in the military beneath the hashtag #IamVanessaGuillen.

LULAC had previously called for a third-party investigation and urged women, particularly Latina women, not to become listed on the military until you will find assurances they’ll be protected and taken care of once they serve the united states.

Guillen’s family has called for Congress to pass an #IAMVANESSAGUILLEN Bill that would develop a third party where military members could report sexual assault and harassment.

In a statement after the meeting, the Army said it must increase efforts to make certain it represents the diversity of the country and McCarthy wants to bolster the Army’s relationship with LULAC and the broader Latino community. In a news release, the Army said the independent review arose from the concerns voiced by family, Congress and advocacy groups to the “disappearance and murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.”

“I want to express my condolences to the Guillen family,” McCarthy said in a statement, thanking LULAC, Garcia and Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Calif. “We are saddened and deeply troubled by losing of one of our personal, Specialist Vanessa Guillen. I would really like to thank the League of United Latin American Citizens for meeting with us today and their continued commitment to honor the memory of Specialist Guillen and in aiding the Army identify and address challenges Hispanic service members face.”

The Army said the independent review panel will determine whether the command climate and culture at Fort Hood and the encompassing military community reflects Army values, “including respect, inclusiveness, and workplaces free from sexual harassment.”

The review panel will consist of four civilian consultants and spend around five to 10 days at Fort Hood investigating claims and historical data of discrimination, harassment and assault. The panel will interview military members and Fort Hood community members.

Questions about Guillen’s disappearance remain.

Guillen’s family has said Robinson, the soldier accused of killing her, sexually harassed Guillen at Fort Hood, but they haven’t given specifics of what they were told.

Guillen was assigned to work in an armory room at Fort Hood on April 22, when she was last seen walking to a parking lot, based on the Army. On April 23, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division learned of her disappearance and began investigating.

Investigators began interviewing people who have been in contact with Guillen on April 28, in accordance with a timeline provided by the Army. That day, Robinson was defined as a “person of concern” based on information that he provided investigators throughout his interview, Army officials said.

The Army was receiving 20 to 30 guidelines per day about Guillen’s whereabouts, officials said, and it took more than a month to get mobile phone records requested for the investigation.

Phone records helped lead investigators to Cecily Aguilar, a civilian now charged with one federal count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Investigators believe she helped Robinson hide Guillen’s human body. Aguilar, 22, is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail.

The Army said a contractor not a part of the investigation found human remains June 30 in the woods near the Leon River. The remains were later defined as Guillen’s.

Later that day, Robinson, who had been confined at Fort Hood for reasons which were not linked to the Guillen investigation, ran away unnoticed from the barracks, based on the Army. After being confronted with police later that night, Robinson died July 1 by taking his or her own life.

The Army said the gun Robinson used wasn’t issued by Fort Hood, but it’s unclear where he first got it.

Army officials said 52 agents from multiple military and civilian police agencies have conducted significantly more than 300 interviews investigating Guillen’s killing. That has lasted for significantly more than 170 days, and Army officials said that has generated forensic examinations of significantly more than 50 phones.

Fox News’ Caroline McKee, Bradford Betz and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report as well as the Associated Press.