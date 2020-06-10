Army researchers set sights on self-regenerating armor

SOLDIERS USE AI TO FIRE PRECISION GRENADES, GUIDE DRONE ATTACKS

“The ability to harness and adapt cellular machinery to produce non-biological polymers would, in essence, bring synthetic materials into the realm of biological functions. This could render high level, high-performance materials such as nanoelectronics, self-healing materials, and other materials of interest for the Army,” she said. This could lead to regenerating materials, advanced information storage and other key attributes. To accomplish this, the military is looking into re-engineering “biological machinery to allow it to work with non-biological building blocks that would offer a route to creating synthetic polymers with the precision of biology,” Poree explained.

There could possibly be many additional applications for the process to add soldier-protective materials, fuel cells that generate power and differing kinds of new electronics.

The ARO is exploring the project with Northwestern University which, scientifically, is looking at biological polymers, such as for instance DNA, to create synthetic materials able to replicate biological functions. “Ribosomes, a cell structure that makes protein, can incorporate new kinds of monomers (scientific term for molecules which bind to form polymer material) which can be bonded with identical molecules to form polymers,” Army officials said. Synthetic polymers are such things as plastics, polyester and nylon. Biological polymers are collections of molecules.

Michael Jewett, the Charles Deering McCormick Professor of Teaching Excellence, professor of chemical and biological engineering, and director of the Center for Synthetic Biology at Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering, explained that the emerging process could help “create classes of materials and medicines that haven’t been synthesized before.”

ARO is an part of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory.​​​​​​​