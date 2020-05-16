Army medic who received Medal of Honor dies at 41

Former Army medic StaffSgt Ronald Shurer II passed away on Thursday early morning at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, as a result of lung cancer cells, his spouse Miranda Shurer informed CNN. He was 41 years of ages, as well as had actually been detected in February 2017, she stated.

“I just hold on to what an amazing man he was,” Miranda Shurer stated in a meeting.

She included, “Everything that made him great and go above and beyond for his teammates that he loved in Afghanistan is the same thing that made him a great husband and father, friend and son every single day here at home.”

Ronald Shurer as well as his group were taken part in hefty battle when he took on adversary fire to deal with an injured soldier, according to a declaration from the White House before his obtaining the medal. Shurer after that combated his means to an additional team of 4 even more damaged solders who he dealt with as well as supported prior to leaving the team down a mountainside while utilizing his body to protect them from adversary fire. “After he loaded the wounded in the evacuation helicopter, he retook control of his commando squad and rejoined the fight,” the declaration proceeded. “Then-Staff Sergeant Shurer’s heroic actions saved the lives of his teammates.” The Medal of Honor is one of the most respected decor in the United States armed force. Recipients of the honor need to have shown “incontestable proof of the performance of the meritorious conduct, and each recommendation for the award must be considered on the standard of extraordinary merit.” Shurer was fairly released in 2009 as well as signed up with the United States Secret Service’s Counter AssaultTeam In 2014, he was appointed to the Special Operations Division. The United States Secret Service provided areas for Shurer on Thursday. “Today, we lost an American Hero: Husband, Father, Son, Medal of Honor Recipient – Special Agent Ronald J. Shurer II,” the firm tweeted “From a grateful Nation and Agency – your memory and legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.” Shurer is endured by his spouse Miranda, 39, as well as 2 boys– Cameron, 12, as well as Tyler, 9. Due to existing Covid-19 constraints, an event with complete honors at Arlington Cemetery will certainly be prepared for a later day, Miranda Shurer stated, including that “we want to make sure that when we do the services for him, they can be shared with everybody who loves him.” While it really feels unique, she stated, “to go through losing my husband and it being news that everybody knows, I think it’s great that the whole world got to know a little bit about him and love him and appreciate him for who he is.” “And so I do really appreciate everybody who cares and is reaching out at this time,” she included.

CNN’s Paul LeBlanc added to this record.





