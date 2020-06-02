Army Helicopters Used to Disperse Peaceful Protesters at White House



Play video content material

@anabananaaaah/Twitter

President Donald Trump has declared conflict on peaceable protests, doubling down Monday night time with army helicopters buzzing a crowd of protesters after troopers pepper sprayed them and shot them with rubber bullets.



Play video content material



AP

It was a stunning scene … First, as Trump was delivering his law-and-order speech — making ready for his weird stroll throughout the road from The White House — the army exterior the gates started attacking the group. It was violent and swift, and thoughts it, this was BEFORE the D.C. curfew went into impact.

Trump then walked throughout the road to St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was partially set on hearth the night time earlier than. He stood there with a bible … and there is not a lot doubt why he did it. Trump was reportedly ticked off when stories surfaced he was taken to a bunker for his security over the weekend.

The bishop of the church is appalled at Trump’s stunt, saying it is antithetical to the bible.

As for the army helicopters … they had been flying so low the rotors had been kicking up grime, which made the group disburse. This is a tactic often utilized by army jets in conflict zones.