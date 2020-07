CHICAGO (CBS) — A Brinks armored truck driver was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning in the Canaryville neighbor hood.

Police said a gunman approached the driver on the 600 block of West 41st Street around 11:15 a.m., and robbed her of a bag of cash and her firearm.

The robber fled the scene in a 2016 Hyundai Accent.

No one was in custody Friday afternoon.

Area One detectives are investigating.