On May 17, with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science, the 20th Armmono International Theater Festival will start. Director of “Armmono” Marianna Mkhitaryan He said that this year the audience will watch 28 performances from 10 countries, including Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Georgia and Albania. “As the festival is a jubilee, we will also award our regular friends with the” Armmono XX “commemorative medal, which was issued in 2022. This will also become a tradition for our festival, “said Mrs. Mkhitaryan.

According to him, “Armmono” has already become a festival throughout the year, and now it is the spring stage, there will be a meeting in the fall, including in the format of “Armmono Plus”.

Marianna Mkhitaryan said that before the opening of the festival, two projects will be presented, one of which is Narine Grigoryan’s “Buffet” in Hrant Matevosyan’s house-museum, the other is Elena Dudich’s “Romeo and Juliet or Margarita and Abulfaz” – one of the theatrical figures of Armenia. The program of the festival includes mono-opera, mono-dance, monodrama, mono-stand, monodoc.

Al. Singer-mezzo-soprano Varsenik Avanyan, soloist of the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater after Spendiaryan, said that the “Armmono” festival will start with Francis Poulenc’s “Human Voice” mono-opera based on Jean Cocteau’s play of the same name. This is the 4th performance of the play. The director of the play is David Hakobyan.

Marianna Mkhitaryan said that Davit Hakobyan is an old friend of the festival. “It is very symbolic that our festival opens with the performance of Mr. Hakobyan.”

Varsenik Avanyan He added that he might find other interesting materials in the near future and try himself in this genre again. “This is my first experience, in general, not many monographs have been written.” As for “Human Voice”, the singer describes it as genius.

Gohar HAKOBYAN