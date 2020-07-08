Armmono fest is dedicated to the 85th anniversary of Hrant Matevosyan – Panorama

The 18th edition of Armmono International Theater Festival of Mono Performances will be held from August 1 to 10. As the Festival Director Marianna Mkhitaryan informed this year’s festival will be held in the open-air format with due consideration of all anti-epidemic measures. The performances will also be shown online through live broadcast, offering the audience the opportunity to watch the performances due to limited seat capacity.

The 18th edition of the festival is dedicated to the 85th anniversary of Armenian writer Hrant Matevosyan and will be opened by the latter’s work staged by RA Honored Artist Karine Grigoryan. The festival programme includes 20 performances and will feature artists Narek Baghdasaryan, Lilya Mukuchyan, Naira Edigaryan, Davit Abrahamyan yet others.

The on the web program of the festival will feature performances from France, Russia, Georgia, Lithuania, and Ukraine.



To note Armmono international theater festival was held for the very first time in September 24, 2003. The festival’s founder is Hakob Ghazanchyan, chairman of the Union of Theatrical Workers of Armenia. The event is held with the support of Armenia’s ministry of education, science, culture and sport.