Arming Libya tribes will lead to ‘new Somalia’ – Middle East Monitor

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune on Sunday revealed that his country has an initiative for a solution to the Libyan crisis that has been accepted by the UN and that may be submitted in coordination with Tunisia.

This came in an interview with local media broadcast on state television, according to Anadolu Agency.

Tebboune indicated that his country is about to present an initiative on the Libyan crisis.

He said: “The initiative will be under the auspices of the UN, and I think that there is a positive view of the Algerian solution, and it could be an Algerian-Tunisian solution in coordination with the UN, and I am optimistic about that.”

There was no immediate comment from the Tunisian presidency regarding Tebboune’s statements.

The Algerian president added: “We do not support any unilateral decision, and Algeria’s major principle is to reject the fait accompli, that is, to announce an initiative and ask for its support or rejection.”

Tebboune did not disclose the content of this initiative, but he previously made an offer to host rounds of dialogue between the Libyan parties leading to a ceasefire, and to go to a political track through the election of new institutions and the constitution of the country.

In a televised meeting Tabboune pointed out to his country’s rejection of the issue of arming the Libyan tribes, saying: “I have heard during the previous 24 hours talk about arming the Libyan tribes for self-defence, and this is very dangerous, and we will be faced with a new Somalian scenario to which there would be no solution.”

Algeria is working “daily” to resolve the Libya crisis, he added.

Over the past months, the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) has made gains against the Egypt-backed Libyan National Army, headed by renegade General Khalifa Haftar. However, the Egyptian Parliament yesterday voted in favour of sending troops to Libya to prop up Haftar’s forces.

