Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers split after 10 years of marriage: ‘We’ve decided to turn the page’

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” the statement began, alongside a throwback picture of themselves in happier times.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the statement continued. “As we access this next chapter, our youngsters and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will stay our priority.

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” the statement concluded.

Hammer, 33, and Chambers, 37, married in May 2010 and share two young ones together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

On Friday, a source relayed to People magazine that the former pair “both still love each other greatly and they’ve always been this kind of close-knit family.”

“I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them,” the insider added.

The news of their dissolution comes less than 8 weeks after the “Social Network” actor and Chambers, also an actress, celebrated a decade of partnership.

“TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love,” Chambers wrote in an Instagram tribute in May. “I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.”

And last month, she also issued a tribute to Hammer on Father’s Day, calling the Golden Globe nominee a “master bedtime singer, omelette [sic] maker, steak griller, ‘water pusher,’ snorkel instructor, story teller and thus much more.”

“Our babies couldn’t ask for a more adventurous and entertaining dad and we’re lucky that you’re ours,” Chambers added. “We love you.”

Hammer recently shared an image of the Los Angeles skyline to social media on Thursday night, indicating he previously returned from the Cayman Islands, where his family lives, and the Hammer clan was quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chambers appears to have stayed in the Grand Caymans with the couple’s children, by her Instagram post of their son sipping from the coconut on the beach. The post was shared mere minutes before the pair would announce their split.

“We’re currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for NYC,” Chambers said in April. “Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family.”