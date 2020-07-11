Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers separate after 10 years of marriage

The “Call Me By Your Name” star, 33, and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, 37, a TELEVISION host, wed in 2010.

They posted the exact same message alongside an old photo on their Instagram accounts.

“It has been an unbelievable journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and proceed from our marriage.

“As we enter this next chapter, our kids and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will stay our priority. “We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” the statement read. The pair and their two children, 5 and 3, have been quarantining together in the Cayman Islands for months, People.com reports . Hammer has came ultimately back to Los Angeles. Hammer also appeared in “The Lone Ranger” and “The Social Network.”

Source link