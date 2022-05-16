Due to the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Armenia’s trade with Russia will most likely be reduced, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Hovhannes Khachatryan stated in the National Assembly.

“We have $ 2.5 billion in international trade with Russia, with $ 800 million in exports and $ 1.7 billion in imports. “In the case of the dynamic developments of the last 1.5 months, the available data are still not enough to make far-reaching assumptions, but, in all probability, the trade will be reduced,” said Khachatryan.

From the point of view of balance of payments, capital flows, trade balance, the Central Bank has not yet published a final assessment of the direction of the net trade change.

Armenia has a small trade with Ukraine – $ 160 million, of which $ 120 million is imports. “If it has not been zero, then it is close to zero,” he said, adding that the volume of imports and exports will, of course, be supplemented in some other way.

As for the forecasts of the Russian economy, the Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank said that the forecasts of the Russian economy are, of course, negative.

“We have predicted at 8%, but we have made that prediction in very big, incomprehensible events, at the moment 10-15%, 6-7% are sounding, the predictions are very different,” Hovhannes Khachatryan emphasized.

According to him, Russia has double-digit inflation of about 15%, which is a result of great uncertainty and the devaluation of the ruble exchange rate.

“Recently, due to the stabilization of the situation, there will be changes due to the change in the ruble exchange rate,” he added.